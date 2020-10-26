Centerton Fraternal Order of Police holds Halloween parade

CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In leu of a trunk-or-treat, Centerton’s Fraternal Order of Police held a Halloween parade this weekend.

Several businesses and law enforcement agencies came together Saturday to give families a way to enjoy the spirit of the season without the fear of the coronavirus.

Kenneth Lawvey with Lodge 86 believes COVID-19 has been detrimental for pretty much everybody – so it’s important to hold events like this.

“Nobody has been unaffected by this pandemic. It’s kind of hard to just sit idly by and not do anything,” Lawvey said, “This gives everybody that opportunity to get out, do it in a safe way, and still react with other people.”

