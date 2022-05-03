FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Centerton man is in custody in connection with a stabbing that happened on May 2 inside a Fayetteville apartment.

Brandon Lee Brown, 33, is facing charges of aggravated residential burglary and first degree battery after his arrest on Monday night. At approximately 10:11 p.m., a 911 call requested that officers respond to the 1700 block of N. Leverett Avenue for a disturbance.

The caller reported hearing “screaming and yelling” coming from inside an apartment, according to a preliminary report. Approximately ten minutes later, a Fayetteville police officer working security at Washington Regional Medical Center reported that a male patient with stab wounds had just arrived there.

The officer at the hospital spoke with the victim and other people with him and determined that the man had come from the address where the disturbance was reported. The victim and a witness identified Brown as the suspect in the stabbing.

The witness explained to investigators that Brown had entered her apartment without permission and that he “began attacking the victim in the hallway leading to the bedrooms of the residence.” She realized that the suspect had a knife and she reported that he “suddenly stabbed the victim on the right side of the neck.”

The witness and a roommate were able to push Brown away, toward the front door, where he allegedly threw his knife at the roommate before leaving. He returned “a few seconds later,” asking for his keys. The victim then drew his own knife to defend himself and threw the suspect’s keys to him. Brown left the area in his vehicle.

Investigators obtained statements from all witnesses, searched the residence with consent and seized two folding knives. Shortly after that, officers were informed that Brown had been stopped for a potential DWI in Centerton. While Centerton officers administered a blood alcohol content test to Brown, he “stated he had possibly stabbed a person in Fayetteville earlier in the evening,” according to a police report.

While being interviewed later by Fayetteville police, Brown admitted that he “possibly stabbed the victim in the torso ribcage area.” He also stated that he fought with the victim, knocked him to the ground and punched him “multiple times.”

The suspect also “expressed remorse” about what he had done, and told interviewers that he did not intend to kill the victim.