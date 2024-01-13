BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Centerton man caught a massive striped bass at Beaver Lake on Thursday, according to a Facebook post.

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission said that Rick Stone caught this massive striper that weighed in at 46 pounds. The fish measured 46 inches long with a girth of almost 30 inches.

Courtesy: Arkansas Game and Fish Commission

The biggest striped bass ever recorded weighed 46 pounds, 8 ounces and was caught by Jeff Fletcher in Golden, Missouri, in 2000, according to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.

Beaver Lake guide Jon Conklin says that stripers are on the move chasing baitfish right now.

The AGFC says there may be one waiting out there for you.