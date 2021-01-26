Centerton man hit, killed by multiple vehicles on I-49

CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A 26-year-old Centerton man died on Sunday after being struck by multiple vehicles on Interstate 49 in Springdale.

According to a fatal accident report from Arkansas State Police, David Brandly was in the middle lane of I-49 south near Exit 72 (Sunset Avenue) at around 6:27 p.m. when he was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound.

Brandly was hit again by two additional vehicles, according to the report.

The report does not state why Brandly was in the roadway.

At the time of the accident, the weather condition was listed as clear and the road condition dry.