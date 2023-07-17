BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Centerton man arrested in June for multiple sexual assault and child porn charges has pleaded not guilty, prosecutors say.

Christian Land Sellars, 21, was arrested on 10 counts of distributing, possessing or viewing of matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child and two counts of sexual assault.

Police issued a search warrant and noted that there were numerous images and videos that depicted children in various levels of nudity or engaging in sexual activities on devices in Sellars’s home.

Detectives spoke with Sellars at the scene and he advised that he possessed somewhere around 78 to 100 images or videos of child pornography on his devices.

An affidavit says that multiple video files were provided showing multiple children ranging from toddler age to nine years old involved in inappropriate sexual behavior.

Police say that upon researching Sellars, a previous sexual assault case was discovered, with an initial report stating that he had inappropriately touched a four-year-old while changing his diaper.

The affidavit notes that Christian has shown a history of actively seeking out prepubescent children online and in the community.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that Sellars worked with children in Northwest Arkansas.

“During the course of the investigation, it was found that Sellars had worked at several daycares in the areas of Centerton, Bentonville, and Rogers from at least 2021 to present date,” the release said.

His next hearing is August 15.