CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) β€” A Centerton man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting a nine-year-old girl.

On Monday, 33-year-old Matthew Kyle Bain was charged with rape, but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of sexual assault.

According to Benton County Court Records, Bain was arrested in 2018 for repeatedly raping a child over the course of three years.