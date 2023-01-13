CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Centerton parents are devasted to hear the news that two students were hit at school crosswalks in less than a week in Centerton.

The Centerton Police Department says one student was hit at Bentonville West High School and the other student was hit near Centerton Gamble Elementary School.

Anthony Mangiameli has a child who attends Bentonville West High School and says his child’s safety is all he thinks about.

“Safety is number one. Safety is very important for our community, especially around our schools, and that should be the number one priority,” Mangiameli said.

Mangiameli says as a parent, it’s heartbreaking to know people are driving carelessly in school zones.

“School is supposed to be a safety zone, and it’s supposed to be a safe area for children to go to. So, it’s kind of disappointing,” Mangiameli said.

Mangiameli is not the only parent that feels strongly about their child’s well-being, as Centerton mom Tracey Thomas is fighting for the same thing.

“We need to do something before it’s too late, you know. Someone else’s kid it might not be a hit and run, it may be where someone actually passed away,” Thomas said.

Thomas has a message for drivers as she and Mangiameli continue to fight for the safety of their children.

“Just pay extra attention, slow down, take your time, and get home safe and have the kids be at home safe, also,”