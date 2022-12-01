CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Centerton police are investigating the euthanasia of two dogs by the Centerton Animal Shelter that was deemed unnecessary.

According to Capt. Christopher Kelly with the Centerton Police Department, on Nov. 17, the department received a tip that two dogs, big white Pyrenees that were not known to be aggressive, were euthanized by the shelter.

Kelly says the shelter’s director, Cody Wilson, was placed on leave while human resources conducted an investigation.

According to Kelly, the investigation revealed there were other options available for handling the dogs and Wilson was fired on Nov. 22.

Kelly says an active police investigation is underway to determine if felony or misdemeanor charges will be filed against Wilson.

According to Kelly, the dogs came from Cave Springs. Centerton has a contract with Cave Springs, Bentonville and Highfill to shelter any dogs that come from those cities.

Centerton follows euthanasia guidelines listed in the impoundment ordinance #6.04.10.

The shelter is now under the direction of the Centerton Police Department. During that time, Kelly said no euthanizing will take place at the shelter for any reason.

Kelly says that the police department was not involved with the euthanasia of the dogs and that the shelter was not under the direction of the department until after Wilson was fired.