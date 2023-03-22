UPDATE: At 11:45 a.m., Centerton Police Captain Christopher Kelley reported that the missing juvenile was found.

CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Centerton Police Department announced that it is looking for a missing 17-year-old boy.

According to a March 22 release from the department, Ty Myers may be in the Rogers area. He is 5’6″ and 133 pounds, with blue eyes and strawberry-blonde hair. If you have any information about him or his whereabouts, please contact the Centerton Police Department at 479-271-1006.

