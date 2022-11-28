CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Centerton Police Department is letting people with non-violent misdemeanor warrants receive amnesty if they bring two new toys.

From Nov. 21 to Dec. 21 people with active non-violent misdemeanors must turn themselves in and pay their bond with toys that are still in their packing.

“This is a way they can get that taken care of and get back on a clean slate with the courts. That way they can actually focus on taking care of the charge,” said Capt. Christopher Kelley with the Centerton Police Department.

The offer will last until December 21. Anyone wanting to take advantage of the offer must turn themselves in at the Centerton Police Department.

All the toys collected by Centerton police will be donated to the Northwest Arkansas Children’s Shelter.