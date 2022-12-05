CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A public meeting to discuss issues at the Centerton Animal Shelter gets heated on Dec. 5 as citizens demand answers.

The meeting was called after two dogs were found to have been unnecessarily euthanized by the former director of the shelter, Cody Wilson.

“In the kennel, it also did a little damage there, you know, bent up the bottom of the cage just a little bit. And the next morning, when staff came in, the animal control director made the decision to euthanize the dogs because they were acting in a destructive manner,” said Centerton Mayor Bill Edwards.

In addition to the recent occurrence, several citizens voiced displeasure at the mayor’s oversight of the animal shelter, saying there have been several issues reported over recent months.

“He was also informed back in October and July of this year of inhumane conditions at the facility and none of those issues were ever addressed,” said Jason McCoy of Centerton. “Nor were they even brought in front of the city council to be addressed.”

Some of the other problems mentioned in the meeting include an alleged lack of bedding in kennels, drainage problems in the facility, and inadequate record keeping.