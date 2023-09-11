CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — While most adults remember exactly where they were during September 11, kids today are seeing it play out in history books. One school is sharing the lessons of that day with a special project.

It’s a day like no other in Catey Campbell’s history class at Life Way Christian School in Centerton.

“I just want to make sure that while they’re under my care or my tutelage, I have an opportunity to share what happened so that they remember,” said Campbell.

While we pledge every day to “never forget”, Campbell’s promise is to make sure our kids know exactly what happened on September 11, 2001. It starts with documentaries in the class.

“I showed the 102 minutes to my freshman last week and I think they were shocked. I mean, just there was just silence. I don’t think they comprehended until they actually visually saw it,” said Campbell.

The day is also marked outside of the classroom.

“I think there’s six or seven flags out there and they represent the flags that I hung outside my home,” said Campbell.

Campbell says students ask why there are flags every year.

“They represent the long decade that it took to finally see justice and the capture and the killing of Osama bin Laden,” said Campbell.

This year, Life Way seniors took the lesson out of the classroom. They were given two tasks, the first one was to clean up the park.

“The park was an opportunity just to love in the community as a general because that’s a big place like where everyone likes to go and have fun,” said Sydney Brunner, a senior at LifeWay Christian School.

For the second one they made snack bags for the fire and police departments, each with a personal thank you note.

“The police departments, they do so much for us, the fire departments, you do so much for us. And so the littlest we can do is just bring them food or something to show a blessing,” said Brunner.

Although they were given the tasks, they decided to make this tradition their own.

“It’s a way to be a blessing overall to the people because then it kind of leads to conversations of why are you doing it? And it’s just because we want to love on the community show. Like we want to be a service to y’all just because you’re a service to us,” said Brunner.

They plan to deliver the snack packs on Wednesday to local fire and police departments.