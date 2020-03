CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart recognized and celebrated its top-performing stores across the country on Monday, including one right here in Northwest Arkansas.

The company recognized the Centerton Walmart Neighborhood Market at 1800 E. Centerton Blvd. as the top-performing Neighborhood Market in the country.

Store Manager Carlie Dodge accepted the “Neighborhood Market of the Year” award on behalf of her entire team.