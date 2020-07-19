Centerton woman creates essential pantry for at-risk residents

CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A homeowner from the habitat for humanity of Benton County has opened a food pantry in her yard to serve the community during the pandemic.

Wendy Parker from Centerton said she thought of the idea after struggling to find essential items for her at-risk parents.

“I was needing some items for her and it was really hard finding them, and I didn’t want to go out into the public myself because I didn’t want to compromise her,” Parker said.

Unfortunately, Parker lost her both her parents this year.

But that didn’t stop her, she saw the needs of her neighbors and used Facebook to get the word out.

“Any thing from food to personal hygiene, baby items, cleaning supplies. We also have people giving stuff for those immunocompromised families.” Parker said.

There were so many items given that she had to make it larger.

“It just wasn’t big enough, to serve the need that we had at the time. I came home and the thing was bursting at the seams.” she said.

The Habitat’s Community Engagement Coordinator, Katie Holroyd said they are thrilled to see Parker’s accomplishments.

“She has really just thrived, she got her habitat home and is now giving back to the community and really just using that to put her roots down and grow.” Holroyd said.

The pantry is just one of many ways Parker is helping the at-risk community.

“We were able to give food, take hot food to them, and mow their yard and do little things like that.” Parker said.

Holroyd said it’s people like Parker who showcase what the habitat home is all about.

“Our neighbors are in need, 4706 it might be someone right next to us, or someone in the community, but we’re not gonna know about those needs unless we reach out and give them a chance to step up.” Holroyd said.