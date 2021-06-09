Centerton woman’s Facebook post helps bring ice cream brand back to Walmart

(AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)

CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local woman is now internet famous because of her search for her favorite ice cream.

Sarah Zimmerman from Centerton cannot digest whole-fat dairy, but she can eat Edy’s, which is a slow-churn alternative.

When she learned that Walmart stopped carrying Edy’s she made a Facebook post about it which she says reached the vice-president of Walmart foods.

A few weeks later, Zimmerman says Walmart reached out to her, saying Edy’s will be in stock again.

Now, she says people are tagging her on social media thanking her for introducing them to Edy’s.

“It’s like a fine line between wanting people to continue to purchase it to keep it selling, so they don’t delete it, but also I want to be able to go to the store and have the option to purchase it and it’s not out of stock,” Zimmerman said.

Zimmerman also received some free ice cream coupons from Edy’s which she says did not last long.

