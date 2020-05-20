Newsfeed Now

Central Arkansas high school puts graduation on the big screen

News

by: Claire Kreuz

Posted: / Updated:

Newsfeed Now Videos

Newsfeed Now for May 20, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for May 20, 2020"

Clinton High School puts graduation on the big screen

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clinton High School puts graduation on the big screen"

BEATING THE VIRUS: First UT Health patient grateful for a second chance at life

Thumbnail for the video titled "BEATING THE VIRUS: First UT Health patient grateful for a second chance at life"

Road to recovery for COVID-19 patients is long post-ventilator

Thumbnail for the video titled "Road to recovery for COVID-19 patients is long post-ventilator"

Newsfeed Now for May 19, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for May 19, 2020"

Owner of TempleLive interview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Owner of TempleLive interview"

TempleLive set to host one of the first concerts since COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "TempleLive set to host one of the first concerts since COVID-19 pandemic"

Newsfeed Now for May 18, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for May 18, 2020"

East Nashville High School hosts drive-thru graduation for seniors

Thumbnail for the video titled "East Nashville High School hosts drive-thru graduation for seniors"
More Newsfeed Now

Newsfeed Now Videos

Arkansas State Police kicking off 'Click It or Ticket' on Friday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Arkansas State Police kicking off 'Click It or Ticket' on Friday"

World War Two veteran asking for birthday cards to celebrate his 94th birthday

Thumbnail for the video titled "World War Two veteran asking for birthday cards to celebrate his 94th birthday"

Bear still in neighborhood tree in Southwest Little Rock

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bear still in neighborhood tree in Southwest Little Rock"

Arkansas Restaurant group being cautious to re-open during the COVID-19 outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Arkansas Restaurant group being cautious to re-open during the COVID-19 outbreak"

Two brothers swept up by rushing water in Carroll County, one drowns the other missing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two brothers swept up by rushing water in Carroll County, one drowns the other missing"

Walleye catch completes Master Angler sweep for Flippin fisherman

Thumbnail for the video titled "Walleye catch completes Master Angler sweep for Flippin fisherman"

Protestors asking for change in state prisons

Thumbnail for the video titled "Protestors asking for change in state prisons"

Number of kids in foster care spikes during pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Number of kids in foster care spikes during pandemic"
More Around Arkansas

Newsfeed Now Videos

Arkansas State Police kicking off 'Click It or Ticket' on Friday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Arkansas State Police kicking off 'Click It or Ticket' on Friday"

World War Two veteran asking for birthday cards to celebrate his 94th birthday

Thumbnail for the video titled "World War Two veteran asking for birthday cards to celebrate his 94th birthday"

Bear still in neighborhood tree in Southwest Little Rock

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bear still in neighborhood tree in Southwest Little Rock"

Arkansas Restaurant group being cautious to re-open during the COVID-19 outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Arkansas Restaurant group being cautious to re-open during the COVID-19 outbreak"

Two brothers swept up by rushing water in Carroll County, one drowns the other missing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two brothers swept up by rushing water in Carroll County, one drowns the other missing"

Walleye catch completes Master Angler sweep for Flippin fisherman

Thumbnail for the video titled "Walleye catch completes Master Angler sweep for Flippin fisherman"

Protestors asking for change in state prisons

Thumbnail for the video titled "Protestors asking for change in state prisons"

Number of kids in foster care spikes during pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Number of kids in foster care spikes during pandemic"
More Around Arkansas

MARSHALL, Ark. – The COVID-19 pandemic caused graduation ceremonies to be canceled across the country. One Van Buren High school took their ceremony to the big screen.

Clinton High School hired a production company to individually film each senior walking the stage and getting their diploma. They stitched it all together and aired it Monday night at the Kenda Drive-In Theater in Marshall. 

“Graduation is always the last time that all seniors are together for one last time. They’ll never be all together again so doing this tonight will give them their closure and their families are going to be here,” Clinton High School Principal Tim Smith said.

Hundreds of seniors and their families pulled into the parking lot to watch this special moment.

“I think it’s super cool and I’m happy that they came up with something to suit us because we’re special seniors to them and I think they made us feel pretty special,” 2020 graduate Kendyl Breedlove said.

Normally people look back on their high school careers and remember the sports they played or the friends they made. This class says this new kind of graduation will be at the top of their memories.

“I’ll definitely think of this because it’s different but it’s a good kind of different and I’ll always remember the class of 2020 and like how we didn’t get the rest of our senior year but we have a graduation at the drive-in and that’s really cool,” Breedlove said.

Many of the families brought signs and decorations to make this celebration even more special.

At the end of the virtual ceremony, the graduates were able to get out of their cars and throw their caps. Seniors say this is a moment they’ll never forget.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

Trending Stories

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

Trending Stories

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers