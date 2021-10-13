Central EMS asks Washington County Quorum Court for money to buy equipment, ambulances

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Central EMS wants the capability to save more lives.

The ambulance service is asking the Washington County Quorum Court Budget Committee for $2.2 million, so it can buy new equipment and two new ambulances. It currently has 12.

Chief Becky Stewart says the upgrades are needed because of the wear and tear of the pandemic on the equipment and the people.

In 2020, Central EMS went on more than 22,400 calls, an average of 62 calls a day.

It’s on track to surpass that number in 2021.

Stewart hopes the money can come from the American Rescue Funds, but Central EMS needs to talk with the cities it serves to get it because they will each pay a share of the proposal.

“When they dial 911, they want an ambulance quickly, competent, professional service that takes care of whatever their health care emergency might be,” Stewart said. “That magic doesn’t happen without the infrastructure in place and that costs a lot of money.”

A proposed ordinance will be brought up in committee next month.