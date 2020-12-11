Chabad of Northwest Arkansas hosts annual Menorah lighting

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Thursday was the first night of Hanukkah, and Chabad of Northwest Arkansas hosted its annual Menorah lighting with a social distancing twist.

The event was a drive-in lighting this year this measure was taken to ensure that people could celebrate safely this year in particular, Rabbi Mendel Greisman said the message of the festival of lights can be applied to all people, regardless of whether they celebrate the holiday or not.

“Never allow your flame to remain in one place let it grow let it increase let it get stronger. Today we live in a world that is very bleak and very dark and very scary. And the only way to survive until this is over is by keeping our flame strong and letting our flame ignite others,” he said.

During the eight nights of Hanukkah, one additional candle in the Menorah is lit for each night plus an additional one called the Shamash or helper candle, which is lit first and then used to light the others.