Chaffee Crossing barracks to be renovated

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The barracks at Chaffee Crossing in Fort Smith are set to be renovated.

The Fort Chaffee Redevelopment Authority recently approved a multi-million-dollar renovation on Buckhorn Street.

The barracks will be converted into restaurants, breweries, retail and living spaces.

Real estate developer Lloyd Sumpter says its the perfect opportunity to keep up with the city’s growth.

At the same time, the project will keep the barracks integrity in tact. “I served at Camp Chaffee, or Fort Chaffee, and spent a lot of time out here,” Sumpter said. “I’d like to see them preserved and see generations from now come out here and enjoy the environment we’re creating with the barracks and be able to share some of the history.”

Daniel Mann, CEO of Fort Chaffee Redevelopment Authority said “We’re really excited about this new development project and look for ways to support this growth.”

Sumpter says the project will cost upwards of $20 million and create more than 200 job opportunities.

It’s expected to be completed in about 2 1/2 years.