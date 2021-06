BARLING, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new entertainment district has been approved in Sebastian County.

City directors in Barling voted to establish the Chaffee Crossing Entertainment District.

The new district will cover about 6 acres, encompassing the Village at Heritage which is a set of commercial spaces and restaurants.

This will allow surrounding restaurants and bars to serve alcohol to go that customers can drink within the boundaries of the district.

It will all begin August 1.