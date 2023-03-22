FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Chaffee Crossing Farmers and Artisans Market returns for a third season that will feature a variety of new vendors and entertainment.

According to a press release, the markets will be held on the second Saturday of each month from May through October in the Chaffee Crossing Historic and Entertainment District in Fort Smith. Market hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The release says vendor applications are now open for homegrown, homemade, handmade products and original art, designs and creations.

According to the release, farmers, bakers, painters and resin artists, woodworkers, metal artists, jewelry makers, food trucks, musicians, and entertainers from all over western Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma will have the opportunity to sell their products and works during the event.

The market schedule, vendor registration deadlines and monthly market themes can be found below:

MARKET DATES VENDOR REGISTRATION DEADLINE MARKETING THEME May 13 May 5 Hispanic Fiesta June 10 June 2 My City Is A Fort July 8 June 30 American Pie August 12 August 4 Back to School Bash September 9 September 1 Rockin’ Good Time October 14 October 6 Oktoberfest

The kickoff market on May 13 will feature a Hispanic Fiesta theme, organized by two UAFS students, Angel Fernandez and Daniel Lafuente, members of Dr. Kristin Tardif’s Community Leadership Class, according to the release.

Vendors can apply online here, or request an application via email or phone, at market@chaffeecrossing.com or (479) 452-4554