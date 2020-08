FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville is hosting the “Chalk the Park” event to honor and thank healthcare workers who have worked during the pandemic.

The event is Saturday, August 8 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. all Fayetteville residents and visitors are invited to decorate Wilson Park trails.

Chalk and water will be provided, face mask will be required, and social distancing will be expected.

All ages are welcomed.

Find out more on the City of Fayetteville Facebook page.