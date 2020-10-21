Challenge For Hope PepsiCo telethon is underway

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Each year the Northwest Arkansas Women’s Shelter provides hope to victims through its crisis hotline, safe shelter and advocacy to women, children, men, and ongoing support to survivors. 

Wednesday, KNWA and FOX24 are partnering with Challenge For Hope to benefit the NWA Women’s Shelter on October 21 from 5-11 p.m.

You can help by logging in at the Women’s Shelter website.  Donate by clicking the Challenge For Hope/Telethon button, or put Telethon in the comment section

You can also text “HOPE” to 479-342-4322.

It’s able to provide these life-saving resources through funding generated at the Northwest Arkansas Women’s Shelter Thrift Store.

Our Chelsea Helms went live from the Northwest Arkansas Women’s Shelter Thrift Store in Rogers.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers