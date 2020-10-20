Challenge For Hope PepsiCo telethon on KNWA & FOX24 Wednesday

Each year the Northwest Arkansas Women’s Shelter provides hope to victims through its crisis hotline, safe shelter and advocacy to women, children, men, and ongoing support to survivors.

KNWA and FOX24 are partnering with Challenge For Hope to benefit the NWA Women’s Shelter on October 21 from 5-11 p.m.

You can help by logging in at the Women’s Shelter website. Donate by clicking the Challenge For Hope/Telethon button, or put Telethon in the comment section.

You can also text “HOPE” to 479-342-4322.

In its 29 years, Challenge For Hope has raised over $5 million to support charities by providing team building events for sponsors. Challenge For Hope’s mission is to make a big difference in our community for those in need.