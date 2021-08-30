Challenge for Hope returns for 30th anniversary

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The NWA Challenge for Hope is back for the 30th year in a row to raise money for a worthy cause.

The challenge currently supports the NWA Women’s Shelter.

A golf tournament took place Monday, August 30, at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers with KNWA/FOX24’s Dan Skoff and Will Moclair.

But tennis fans still have a couple of weeks before the fun gets started with a clinic with the pros event on September 17 followed by a tournament September 18.

Lunch, goody bags, t-shirts, and hats will be given to participants at the tennis events.

And for the first time this year, pickleball will be played as well. That tournament will also take place September 18, followed by a party at the pinnacle tennis courts.