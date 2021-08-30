Challenge for Hope returns for 30th anniversary

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
nwachallengeforhope_1534333340021.JPG

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The NWA Challenge for Hope is back for the 30th year in a row to raise money for a worthy cause.

The challenge currently supports the NWA Women’s Shelter.

A golf tournament took place Monday, August 30, at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers with KNWA/FOX24’s Dan Skoff and Will Moclair.

But tennis fans still have a couple of weeks before the fun gets started with a clinic with the pros event on September 17 followed by a tournament September 18.

Lunch, goody bags, t-shirts, and hats will be given to participants at the tennis events.

And for the first time this year, pickleball will be played as well. That tournament will also take place September 18, followed by a party at the pinnacle tennis courts.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers