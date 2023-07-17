Detail view of two violins on some chairs.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — People can attend a music festival this week on Mount Sequoyah in Fayetteville.

Chamber Music on the Mountain is a classical music concert series that brings in performers to collaborate with local artists in the area.

It kicked off on July 17 with the Musical Chairs Chamber Music Jam Session where festival-goers had the opportunity to play their own music for others in a non-judgemental environment.

“In our concerts, of course, we’ll be performing on stage, but we engage the audience a lot more,” artistic director Tomoko Kashiwagi. “It’s a fun event for people to listen to, rather than going to a big concert where you are — of course, great music — but you are a little bit detached,” artistic director Tomoko Kashiwagi.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for kids younger than 18.

Tickets and registration for the rest of the concert series can be found here.