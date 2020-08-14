Chamber of Commerce hosts virtual Teacher Appreciation Breakfast

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Today marks the 54th annual Chamber of Commerce teachers appreciation breakfast event.

This year, teachers are celebrating virtually from their schools.

The event was created to acknowledge and thank the city’s educators for their work and contribution to the community.

This year’s grand prize was a home furniture makeover worth $10,000 from Sam’s Furniture.

Hellstern Middle School Facilitator Steffi Teo was shocked when her name was called.

“I had no idea until they said my name, I was like ‘Oh my goodness, this is happening to me?’, so it was very, very unexpected. We’re just so thankful,” Teo said.

Teo says her four adopted kids will be excited to hear the good news.