Chamber of Commerce VP joins governor’s law enforcement task force

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local Chamber of Commerce member is giving a voice to minorities on the state’s law enforcement task force.

Governor Asa Hutchinson appointed Geovanny Sarmiento to the task force just last week.

Sarmiento currently serves as the Vice President of Community Engagement and inclusion for the Rogers-Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce.

The governor’s task force will review and focus on law enforcement training, community policing, and accountability within departments.

Sarmiento said he is honored to take the responsibility and to give a voice to communities that need to be heard.

“I am going to different organizations and different leaders in the community and try to capture their voices and try to make sure they have a fair representation of the issues that they think need to be addressed in this table,” Sarmiento said.

The task force will make its final recommendations to Gov. Hutchinson by December 31.

The work of the task force will be concluded upon submission of that final report.