Chambers Bank opens baseball complex

News

by: Megan Wilson

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new baseball complex opens in Fayetteville with a ribbon-cutting and a first-pitch from the city’s mayor.

Now the Chambers Baseball Complex not only has a new name, but four new synthetic turf infields.

J.R. Meeks, the Executive VP of Chambers Bank, said the project was a two-year process, but worth it.

“It was a long process, a tough process,” he said. “But one that we knew would work if we gave it time and it ended up just being perfect.”

In 2019, Fayetteville residents voted to authorize a bond that raised almost $8 million for improvements to baseball facilities at Kessler Park.

