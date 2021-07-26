Chancellor: COVID-19 hospitalizations at UAMS pass January high

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) — The pressure from COVID-19 is mounting on one of the largest medical facilities in Arkansas as current hospitalizations hit a record for 2021, according to a tweet from its chancellor.

Dr. Cam Patterson, chancellor of the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, said that as of Monday morning, 66 people were hospitalized due to COVID-19 complications. Of those, he said 26 are in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit, 16 are on ventilators and five are on heart-lung bypass.

“[We’re] approaching our January max (63) with no indication things are slowing down,” Patterson said in a Sunday night tweet, before adding an update Monday noting the count was now at 66.

He also asked for people to wear masks and get vaccinated.

UAMS isn’t the only Arkansas hospital feeling the pressure of the COVID-19 surge, which is driven by the delta variant of the virus. There are currently 919 people hospitalized throughout the state, according to numbers released by the Arkansas Department of Health on Sunday. Of those currently hospitalized, 173 are on ventilators.

According to data released Sunday, there are 15,277 active cases in the state. That’s an increase of 245 from the day before. Six more deaths were also recorded, bringing that total to 6,054.

On Sunday, overall total cases hit 375,350 in Arkansas, an increase of 1,022 cases from the day before and an increase of 17,711 from the previous Sunday’s total of 357,639.

This is the first weekend that COVID-19 updates were given by the state outside of the Monday-Friday work week since June.

The state will release an update on COVID-19 cases in the state later Monday afternoon.

