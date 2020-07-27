Changes coming to Benton County Fair

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Changes are coming for the 116th annual Benton County Fair.

Organizers say the fair will be open to registered exhibitors and limited to immediate family as it adjusts its schedule to focus on livestock competitions and other exhibitor entries.

All participants, volunteers and staff, will be required to wear face coverings while on the fairgrounds and practice social distancing.

There will be no food, music, or carnival for this years event that runs from August 1 through the 13.

The tentative schedule is online.