Changes in location, hours at two NWA COVID-19 testing sites

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The location and hours of operation at two COVID-19 testing sites in Bentonville and Fort Smith have been changed.

BENTONVILLE:

As of May 14, the current COVID-19 test site located in the parking lot of the Walmart Home Office located at 702 SW 8th St, Bentonville has closed.

A new drive-thru COVID-19 testing site will open tomorrow, Friday, May 15, at the drive-thru window of the pharmacy at the Walmart Neighborhood Market located at 1400 N. Walton Blvd, Bentonville. All appointments will be drive-thru, observed self-collection. No walk-ups will be seen.

The new test site will be open Thursdays and Fridays weekly from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

FORT SMITH:

As of May 14, the current COVID-19 test site located at 5301 Riverfront Dr. has closed.

The new testing site will open tomorrow, Friday, May 15 in the Walmart store parking lot located at 2100 N. 62 St., Bentonville.

The new test site will be open Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays weekly from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., weather permitting.

The sites will test adults who meet CDC and state and local guidelines on who should be tested, including first responders, health care providers, and others with symptoms of COVID-19 and those in high-risk groups without symptoms.

The sites are supported by Walmart, Quest Diagnostics, and state and local officials.

Testing is not available inside any Walmart stores or pharmacies.

Details regarding the testing sites: