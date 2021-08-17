Changes made to receive REAL ID in Arkansas; Northwest Arkansas leads state in number of IDs issued

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration has made changes to the process of obtaining a REAL ID in the state and revealed some numbers of IDs issued in Northwest Arkansas.

According to the DFA, social security numbers are now verified through the Social Security Online Verification system.

Residents no longer have to provide a Social Security card or related document if the number is verified through the system.

The list of required documents to obtain a REAL ID is now the same as the list of documents required to obtain a driver’s license for the first time.

The list of documents that may be provided for a REAL ID or a first-time driver’s license can be found below.

The DFA tracks the number of REAL IDs issued by each revenue office monthly.

The DFA says in July, the Bentonville Revenue Office led the state with 1,263 REAL IDs issued for the month.

The Fayetteville Revenue Office issued the second largest number with 679.

The Springdale Revenue Office was third with 600 issued.

The DFA says more than 430,000 Arkansans have received a REAL ID since Arkansas made it available in October 2016

Beginning May 3, 2023, a REAL ID will be required to board a plane or enter a federal building. The date was initially October 1, 2020 although it has been delayed twice by the federal government due to COVID-19.