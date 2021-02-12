Charges dropped for officers seen shoving Buffalo protester

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Criminal charges have been dropped against two police officers seen on video last spring shoving a 75-year-old protester to the ground in Buffalo, New York.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said a grand jury declined to indict Buffalo Officers Robert McCabe and Aaron Torgalski on felony assault charges, ending the matter.

This June 6, 2020 photo provided by the Erie County District Attorney’s Office in Buffalo, N.Y., shows suspended Buffalo police officer Robert McCabe. Criminal charges have been dropped against McCabe, one of two police officers seen on video last spring shoving a 75-year-old protester to the ground in Buffalo, New York, prosecutors said Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. (Erie County District Attorney’s Office via AP)

This June 6, 2020 photo provided by the Erie County District Attorney’s Office in Buffalo, N.Y., shows suspended Buffalo police officer Aaron Torgalski. Criminal charges have been dropped against Torgalski, one of two police officers seen on video last spring shoving a 75-year-old protester to the ground in Buffalo, New York, prosecutors said Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. (Erie County District Attorney’s Office via AP)

Messages seeking comment were left with lawyers representing the officers.

One of them, Thomas Burton, has previously said that it was a “real stretch in our view to suggest that they intended to hurt this man.”

Martin Gugino started bleeding after his head hit the pavement and spent about a month in the hospital with a fractured skull and brain injury.