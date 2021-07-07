Charities for single parents celebrate merger

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two local charities with identical missions have combined to better serve single parents in the region.

The Single Parent Scholarship Fund of Northwest Arkansas held a celebration in Bentonville to mark the official merger between the Benton County and Washington County branches.

The organization helps single parents achieve the goal of higher education.

“What we’re excited about obviously is offering more services and programs to our recipients, actually having more applicants to our program as well. So, it’s really a win-win for our region,” Tyler Clark, CEO of Single Parent Scholarship Fund NWA, said.

The merger was a 14-month project and will result in more resources for single-parent families in Northwest Arkansas.

