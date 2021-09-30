Chase Family Foundation hosts ‘Help the Girls’ event to support women in need

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local nonprofit does good for Northwest Arkansas women in need.

The Chase Family Foundation hosted its 6th annual “Help the Girls” event September 30 at the Springdale Country Club.

The free event encourages guests to donate women’s bras, panties, and money to benefit the local women’s shelters.

Founder Susan Chase-Bakker says the turnout was so great, they hope to help other shelters too.

“We want to help as many people as we can and with the wonderful people that live in Northwest Arkansas they’re opening their hearts and helping us do this,” Chase-Bakker said. “In the past five times, we’ve given about a 100k dollars worth of bras and panties to the two battered women shelters. We feel very blessed that we’re able to help with doing that.”

The Chase Family Foundation is devoted to helping those in less fortunate situations.

