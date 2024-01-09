ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A chase involving Benton County sheriff’s deputies ended in a crash and a suicide on January 9.

According to Keith Foster with the Rogers Police Department, a deputy stopped a vehicle in the parking lot of the Kum and Go gas station on 200 W. Hudson Road in Rogers.

Foster says the driver backed out of the spot and into the deputy’s vehicle, then fled west on West Hudson Road. The deputy then began pursuing the vehicle.

According to Foster, the vehicle drove off the north side of the road and crashed his vehicle near North 4th Street and West Hudson Road about two blocks west of the Kum and Go.

The driver, a 39-year-old man, exited the vehicle.

Foster says as deputies were approaching the accident scene, the driver shot himself in an apparent suicide. He was later pronounced dead from the self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Foster says a second Benton County sheriff’s deputy’s vehicle was involved in a minor accident at the scene.

Foster says the Rogers Police Department is investigating the suicide and detectives are in the process of locating next of kin.