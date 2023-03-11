FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. – A Missouri log cabin featured in the 2021 Christmas edition of “Country Living” magazine is now on the market.

Originally built in Case, Missouri, in the mid-1830s, this historic home was taken apart, log by log, and moved 30 miles southeast to Washington in the 1970s, where it was carefully reassembled atop a bluff on an 8-acre parcel of land overlooking the Missouri River Valley.

The cabin, lovingly called “The Twisted Raven,” has four bedrooms and five bathrooms, with over 3,900 square-feet of living space. The large kitchen and living room are separated by a giant, limestone fireplace.

The rustic property has two other log structures, one of which is a chapel, complete with its own fireplace and stained-glass windows.

The Twisted Raven, located in Franklin County, Mo. (Courtesy: Larry McMillian, Larry the Photographer)

See the full listing here.

Additional Information

Realtor: Jessie Ellerman, Living the Dream Outdoor Properties

Photography: Larry the Photographer