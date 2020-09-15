Check your numbers: $2 million Powerball ticket waits unclaimed in Arkansas

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Someone in Arkansas could be holding a $2 million ticket.
An individual who purchased a Powerball ticket at Ma Food Mart, 3100 S. Hazel Street in Pine Bluff, for the Sept. 5 drawing owns the following winning numbers: 15, 21, 22, 27 and 47. The Powerball was 7.
The winner, who has not yet come forward, has 180 days from September 5 to claim the $2 milliion prize.
The winner had all five white balls, lacking only the Powerball number for the estimated $66 million jackpot.
Ma Food Mart will receive 1 percent in commission, or $20,000, when and if the winner comes forward to claim their prize.