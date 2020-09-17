‘Cheer’ star Jerry Harris arrested, charged in child porn case

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — “Cheer” star Jerry Harris has been arrested and charged in federal court with the production of child pornography.

The 21-year-old cheerleader is accused of enticing an underage boy to produce sexually explicit videos and photos of himself, according to a news release.

A lawsuit was filed Monday against Harris, with twin boys in Texas saying he sent them sexually explicit photos and videos of himself beginning when they were 13.

USA TODAY reported Monday that the FBI was investigating accusations that Harris solicited sexually explicit photos and sex from minors. USA TODAY was the first to report the allegations.

The boys’ mother reported Harris to the FBI last month, according to the lawsuit against Harris and three cheer organizations.

The star of the Netflix show gained national attention when he was featured in the Netflix docuseries “Cheer” which was nominated for six Emmys after its January 2020 debut.

USA Today reports the FBI investigation is based on separate allegations passed along to police by Varsity, a company active in the cheerleading. Screenshots of conversations on social media are allegedly included in the article.

