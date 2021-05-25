Chefs in the Garden gives public a taste of local cuisine

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Some of the best chefs in Northwest Arkansas whipping up culinary concoctions at the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks for this year’s Chefs in the Garden.

A dozen chefs from several Northwest Arkansas eateries like Bordinos, Cafe Rue Orleans, and Tula gave people a taste of what they offer.

Mike and Deena Wright came from Springdale to the event. “We’ve been to like 4 restaurants so far. Restaurants we may not have ever walked into have we not been here to sample their food,” Deena said.

“It’s a great event, a good cause, wonderful food, great people,” Mike said. “Excellent, excellent adventure.”

Andrew Harrison lives in Fayetteville. He says this gives him a taste of what local restaurants have to offer. “This is actually good exposure for me to the local restaurants,” Harrison said. “I’m gonna try a sample of what they offer.”

Tonight’s event was sold out.

Ticket sales benefited not only the garden, but the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank as well.

