Chelsea Helms is the new KNWA main evening co-anchor

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — After a nationwide search, KNWA is thrilled to announce Chelsea Helms as its new main evening co-anchor!

Chelsea has called Northwest Arkansas home since the fall of 2018, when she took over as the FOX24 evening anchor and producer. Since arriving in Arkansas, Chelsea has covered several big stories, including the opioid crisis, the death of Fayetteville Police officer Stephen Carr, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I couldn’t be more excited to join KNWA News,” Helms said. “This area has been so welcoming to me, and it’s been such a pleasure getting to know the people and the stories of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.”

She’s also passionate about community involvement. Chelsea often hosts charitable events and works with multiple nonprofits, including the March of Dimes, the American Heart Association, the Cancer Challenge and Arkansas Children’s Northwest.

“We saw a genuine commitment in her life to making a difference not only behind the anchor desk but in our community,” said KNWA & FOX24 General Manager Lisa Kelsey. “During these unprecedented times, she has dedicated herself to keeping the community informed and we are thankful to have her as part of our KNWA family.”

A native of Upstate New York, Chelsea previously worked in Grand Junction, Colorado. She spent three years at KREX 5/FOX4 News, where she began her career as a multimedia journalist. She worked her way up to the main evening anchor role and also served as the station’s executive producer. Her work has been awarded by the Society of Professional Journalism.

When she’s not searching for a news story, you can find Chelsea running, hiking, kayaking or shopping locally! You can watch Chelsea alongside Chad Mira on the KNWA News desk weekdays at 5:00, 6:00, and 10:00 p.m.

You can also follow Chelsea on Twitter and Facebook!