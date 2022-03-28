WEST SILOAM SPRINGS, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs announced the launch of The Food Hall, a new dining experience with a modern touch, set to open on April 18.

According to a press release, the open dining space, with views of the active casino floor, invites guests to explore “top-tier offerings of world-class cuisine,” curated and prepared by the culinary team. The Food Hall includes seven different choices for casino guests and the local community to enjoy.

There is also a full-service bar, an all-day coffee shop and bakery, and a variety of authentic eateries recipe-tested by Executive Chef Ken Manahl. Diners can socialize at communal tables, sit at booths or cozy up to the bar for a chat with the mixologist.

“Our team at Cherokee Casino & Hotel wanted to elevate the food offerings, the dramatic feel and the modern energy of this new space,” said Manahl. “We played with edgy trends and sought-after flavors while keeping it familiar, so that it’s not intimidating — it’s inviting. I think guests will be very happy with the wide variety of offerings in this enriched environment.”

Seven restaurants will be revealed through May 2022:

BRGR & CHKN serves up hot, juicy burgers and crispy chicken sandwiches, served with fries, onion straws and milkshakes.

serves up hot, juicy burgers and crispy chicken sandwiches, served with fries, onion straws and milkshakes. El Taco spices things up with authentic tacos, tostadas, quesadillas and bowls, plus hot churros and cheesecake chimichangas for dessert.

spices things up with authentic tacos, tostadas, quesadillas and bowls, plus hot churros and cheesecake chimichangas for dessert. Field to Fork features farm-fresh salads, hearty vegetable soups and artisan flatbreads.

features farm-fresh salads, hearty vegetable soups and artisan flatbreads. Jetstream Sammies offers sandwiches like the Cubano, Chicken Schnitzel and Croque Monsieur that are inspired by cultures around the world.

offers sandwiches like the Cubano, Chicken Schnitzel and Croque Monsieur that are inspired by cultures around the world. Pit Boss Smokehouse is home to five types of barbecue smoked in-house, cooked low and slow, along with sauces and sides.

is home to five types of barbecue smoked in-house, cooked low and slow, along with sauces and sides. Rise Coffee & Bakery proudly serves Starbucks espresso and coffee, hot Teavana teas and baked goods, along with grab-and-go salads, sandwiches, yogurts and fruit juices.

proudly serves Starbucks espresso and coffee, hot Teavana teas and baked goods, along with grab-and-go salads, sandwiches, yogurts and fruit juices. The Bar is the place to kick back with invigorating cocktails, wines by the glass, specialty beers, boozy milkshakes and more than a few nonalcoholic favorites.

“We’re excited to introduce The Food Hall to the northwest Arkansas area,” said Jason Darrow, director of food and beverage for Cherokee Nation Entertainment. “Guests will get to enjoy the beauty and modern ambiance of this gathering space that’s unlike any other while receiving the award-winning service that Cherokee Casinos is known for.”

The Food Hall replaces River Cane Buffet and Sweet Treats, two former cornerstones of the casino resort. Arlene Spiegel & Associates, a New York City-based restaurant and hospitality consulting firm, was brought on board early to develop The Food Hall concept with the designers and chefs.

In preparation for The Food Hall, Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs will be hiring culinary specialists on Tuesday, March 29, from 2–6 p.m. The hiring event will offer on-the-spot interviews and hiring for multiple full- and part-time food and beverage positions, including cooks, attendants, bartenders, cocktail servers and more.

For more information on open positions, visit www.cherokeecasino.com/careers.