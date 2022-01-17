Cherokee Nation Entertainment searching for culinary professionals at Job Fair

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
cherokeecasino_1485776399421.png

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Cherokee Nation Entertainment, the hospitality company of Cherokee Nation Businesses that runs ten Cherokee Casino properties across northeast Oklahoma, is holding a hiring event at their West Siloam Springs location on Wednesday, January 19 from 12 p.m.–5 p.m.

A release from the company notes that there are dozens of full-time and part-time positions available, and that they are looking for “local NWA chefs and culinary professionals who can help lead a brand new Food Hall restaurant concept that’s set to be unveiled in a few weeks.”

Applicants can arrive, fill out an application, and potentially be interviewed and hired, all at the same place.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers