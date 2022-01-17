Cherokee Nation Entertainment searching for culinary professionals at Job Fair

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Cherokee Nation Entertainment, the hospitality company of Cherokee Nation Businesses that runs ten Cherokee Casino properties across northeast Oklahoma, is holding a hiring event at their West Siloam Springs location on Wednesday, January 19 from 12 p.m.–5 p.m.

A release from the company notes that there are dozens of full-time and part-time positions available, and that they are looking for “local NWA chefs and culinary professionals who can help lead a brand new Food Hall restaurant concept that’s set to be unveiled in a few weeks.”

Applicants can arrive, fill out an application, and potentially be interviewed and hired, all at the same place.