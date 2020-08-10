Cherokee Nation Foundation helping Native students prepare for college admissions during COVID-19

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Cherokee Nation Foundation is partnering with Duke University to offer a free college admissions workshop Saturday, August 15.

The course is offered to Native American students in 11 and 12 grade, as well as any interested parents, with preference given to Cherokee Nation students.

We typically offer college admissions workshops during our ACT Prep Camp in June and our Cherokee College Preparatory Camp in July. However, due to the continuing health crisis, we had to cancel those programs this year. With the education landscape changing daily for these students, it was important that we utilize available technology and find a way to connect them to vital resources. A lot of the processes have changed recently, and students are looking for guidance as they prepare for their future. Janice Randall, executive director of Cherokee Nation Foundation

The hourlong virtual course begins at 3:30 p.m. and features Steve McLaughlin, associate dean of undergraduate admissions at Duke University.

McLaughlin will discuss how the college admissions process has changed throughout the pandemic and share what highly selective schools are looking for, how admissions decisions are made, and how students can best prepare.

There’s a lot of confusion and stress among students and families right now as they work to make plans for the future. Our goal is to reassure them that higher education is still attainable and show them that we’re here to partner for their success. CNF has done an amazing job of supporting these students throughout the years, and despite everything going on in the world, that has not changed. We’re happy to continue to serve as a partner to the foundation and hope to alleviate some fears surrounding applying to college this fall. McLaughlin

Click here to register.