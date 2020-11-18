Cherokee Nation Health Services receives $4.1 million for COVID-19 testing, contact tracing

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Cherokee Nation Health Services received $4.1 million Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics for Underserved Populations grant through the Native American Research Centers for Health and the National Institutes of Health to assist with COVID-19 testing and contact tracing efforts.

The grant project is known as Cherokee PROTECT and unites tribal, academic and community partners under the leadership of the Cherokee Nation to focus on COVID-19 testing, contact tracing and education in underserved rural populations.

Cherokee PROTECT will allow Cherokee Nation Health Services to expand its existing strengths and infrastructure by increasing COVID-19 viral and antibody testing for clinical care and enabling community-based COVID-19 testing, contact tracing and education within Cherokee Nation Public Health.

Cherokee Nation Health Services has reported about 4,500 positive cases of COVID-19 in its health system as of Nov. 16.