Cherokee Nation making access to COVID-19 vaccines easier to public

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Cherokee Nation is making access to COVID-19 vaccines easier at tribal health centers throughout the 14-county reservation.

According to a press release, the tribe is making improvements in registration, reducing paperwork requirements and broadening vaccine distribution to those in and outside the reservation.

Any member of the public, regardless of where they live, is able to schedule a vaccine appointment at any of the tribe’s outpatient health centers.

The release states those looking to receive the vaccine can call 1-539-234-4099 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday to schedule an appointment. No registration paperwork is required before calling, and in many instances, same-day appointments may be available.

Patients scheduling a vaccine can also request either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine when registering.

“Our Cherokee Nation health team was extremely successful in ensuring we reached our most vulnerable populations, including Cherokee elders and first responders, when our first COVID-19 vaccines arrived in December,” said Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr.

Since receiving its first distribution of vaccines in mid-December, the Cherokee Nation has administered more than 36,500 doses of vaccines, according to the release.