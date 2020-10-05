Cherokee Nation offers free flu vaccines

FILE – In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. The flu forecast is cloudy and it’s too soon to know if the U.S. is in for a third miserable season in a row, but health officials said Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 not to delay vaccination. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Cherokee Nation is offering free flu shots through December to prepare for the upcoming flu season.

From October 5 through December 16, anyone 6 months or older can get a free flu vaccine.

Tribal health officials have dozens of vaccination clinics scheduled in October, November and December at various community buildings, local businesses, churches, town halls and health centers throughout the tribe’s 14-county reservation.

Flu season typically runs September to March, but each year it peaks during different months. This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is encouraging early flu shots.

The viruses that cause influenza and COVID will both be spreading through our communities this fall and winter and you can become infected with both. Getting a flu shot won’t prevent COVID infection but it will reduce your chance of getting influenza. Please take advantage of the proven protection that comes from getting a flu shot. Cherokee Nation Health Services Executive Medical Director Dr. Roger Montgomery

Click here for or the flu vaccination schedule.