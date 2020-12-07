Cherokee veterans can register on Cherokee Warriors Database

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Cherokee Nation has launched the Cherokee Warriors Database, an online web portal for Cherokee tribal citizens who have served or are serving in the Armed Forces.

Cherokee veterans can register for the database to be informed of events and services and increase financial opportunities, including federal funding to support veterans.

“We know that Cherokees serve in the United States military at greater per-capita rates than other ethnicities, and have fought in every major conflict and war since this country was founded, and it’s been a challenge over the years to identify and serve each Cherokee veteran,” Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said. “What better way to serve and support our veterans than to do this from our centralized Cherokee Warriors Database, connecting all departments in the Cherokee Nation.”

Veterans can register with branch of military, years of service and upload their military service documents (DD214s).

The data is verified by the tribe’s Office of Veteran Affairs and citizens are identified across all departments, such as Cherokee Veterans Center, registration and eventually tag offices, housing, health services and others.

The goal of the database is for all tribal nation services to receive updated information on veteran citizens from one source, rather than multiple connections and applications.

The Cherokee Warriors Database can be found at https://gadugiportal.cherokee.org/

“The Cherokee Nation believes in ‘gadugi,’ working together to better our tribe,” said Chief of Staff Todd Enlow. “The portal signifies our Cherokee spirit and the dedication of every Cherokee Nation employee working together for the betterment of our citizens, beginning with our veterans.”