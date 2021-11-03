Chester woman transforms town’s oldest building into Airbnb

CHESTER, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The town’s longest-standing building, built in 1887, is now an Airbnb known as the Beard and Lady Inn.

Lacey Hendrix bought the property in 2019 and has spent more than a year bringing the building back to life.

Each room has its own theme, based on common fears like commitment and writer’s block, but there’s something people won’t find during their stay.

“I feel like everything has gotten pretty fast with the digital world,” Hendrix said. “This is the opposite of that.

There are no screens, we don’t have any television here. We really hope that when you walk up the stairs, it’s like you’re traveling back in time.”

Hendrix wants guests to use their time at the inn to disconnect, explore, and maybe even write a letter at the post office next door.